Sharon Card (1961-2024)

Sharon Lee Card of Salem, Maine, passed away at her home on February 5th, 2024, at the age of 62. Born in Danbury, Connecticut, on May 7th, 1961, Sharon spent her early years in her mother’s bakery until her family moved to Industry, Maine. The youngest of four children, and surrounded by many Eaton cousins, she attended Mt. Abram Regional High School. At twenty-three, she gave birth to her first child, and just shy of two years later, to her second child. In July of 1988, she married Joseph Fitch, and they spent several happy years together in coastal Maine before separating in 1993. During this time, she worked in insurance as well as at a dental office, in addition to being an active member of the Lion’s Club of Wiscasset, Maine. A talented seamstress, Sharon made many of her children’s Halloween costumes by hand.

In the early 1990’s, Sharon moved back to Franklin County, first living in North New Portland, Maine, then in Kingfield, where she worked as a skilled chef for Longfellow’s Restaurant, as well as a singer and acoustic guitarist in a blues duet. An avid gardener, in 1998, she and her family moved to Dresden, Maine, where she began working at a local greenhouse, and later, at The Montsweag Restaurant in Woolwich, Maine, and at Captain Groovy’s, in Boothbay Harbor.

Sharon’s intelligent nature provided her with a variety of employment opportunities throughout her lifetime. After becoming disabled, Sharon spent her days volunteering at the local church and playing cards with friends. A compassionate, hard-working woman, her home was always open to a stray animal or a friend in need.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Heather, and husband Brian, her son, Joseph, and her beloved grandson, her sister Colleen, and husband Raymond, as well as two nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Natalie Card, her brother William “Butch” Card, and her brother Robert “Bobby” Card.

In accordance with her wishes, her remains will be cremated and her ashes spread along the rocks at Ocean Point. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Franklin County Animal Shelter via this link: fcanimalshelter.org/give. A celebration of life will be held later this spring.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared at dsfuneral.com under the obituaries section.