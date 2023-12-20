Sharon Danforth (1943-2023)

In loving memory of Sharon (Sherry) Danforth, born on October 6, 1943, the second of nine children to Victor C. and Ethel Dean Brown of New Sharon, Maine. Sherry’s vibrant spirit graced this world until December 15, 2023. She is survived by her siblings: Nancy Allen of FL, June Haggan of Wilton, Ronald Brown of Temple, and Richard Brown of Strong.

Sherry found boundless joy in gardening and wholeheartedly embraced outdoor adventures, with a special passion for exploring the rugged terrains of Alaska and the serene landscapes of Hawaii. Her enduring commitment and exceptional work ethic earned her a nomination for “Beans Best” in 1992, recognizing her 30-year career at L.L.Bean.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Sherry’s creative mind left an indelible mark. In 1973, she conceived and submitted the iconic slogan “Friends don’t let friends drive drunk” to the ME Highway Safety Advisory Council, a phrase that has profoundly impacted countless lives.

As per Sherry’s wishes, a private celebration of life will be held by relatives in lieu of funeral services. Her influence, kindness, and the lives she touched will be cherished and remembered always.