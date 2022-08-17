Sharon Elaine Wuori Newell (1946-2022)

SKOWHEGAN – Sharon Elaine Wuori Newell, 76, of Embden, formerly of Kingfield, died late Saturday evening, Aug. 13, 2022, in the ER of Redington Fairview Hospital.

She was born March 28, 1946, in Kingfield, the only child of Tom and Mabel (Nichols) Wuori. Sharon was a graduate of Kingfield High School and on August 10, 1963 married her high school sweetheart, Robert Newell.

Sharon was predeceased by her parents, Tom and Mabel Wuori; father-in-law, Walter Newell; mother-in-law, Ranita Ryan; and son, Rodney Newell.

She worked as a sales clerk at Ames in Farmington prior to working at Sugarloaf where she sold lift tickets. She later began a long career of working as a secretary, first for RHA and what later became the Mt. Abram Health Center, retiring after 31 years of service.

Sharon, a devoted wife and mother, always put her family first. Her creative energies were seen in her creative cards that she made and in her culinary and baking skills.