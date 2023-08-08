Sheila Pike (1946-2023)

FARMINGTON – Sheila Pike passed away on August 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Sheila was born May 14, 1946, in Farmington, ME where she was raised by her mother Ruth Steward and father Warren Smith.

Sheila lived a life filled with compassion, kindness, and love. Her warm smile and caring heart touched countless lives and she will be terribly missed, yet fondly remembered by all who knew her. Sheila was an extraordinary woman, whose career in the medical field at Franklin Memorial Hospital as a Nursing Assistant and later as an EKG technician was a testament to her nurturing spirit and commitment to helping others.

Sheila is predeceased by her mother and father. Sheila is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dennis Pike, their bond was a beautiful testament to the enduring power of love; her daughters Angela Mahoney of South Dakota and Carol and husband Jim Ouellette of Lyman; her son Michael and his wife Kim Pike of Madison; her sister Pearl Steward of Wilton; her grandchildren Adeline, Noah, Joshua, Charlie, and Chloe.

A graveside service will take place Monday August 7th at 2pm at the family plot in Fairview Cemetery in Farmington, ME.

We invite all who knew and loved Sheila to share their memories and tributes on her memorial page. Please feel free to upload photos and share stories that celebrate Sheila’s life and legacy. In remembering her, we continue to keep her spirit alive. Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME