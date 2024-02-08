Shelby Rafter (1937-2024)

FARMINGTON – Shelby (Riggs) Rafter, 86, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2024, at Pinewood Terrace with some of her family by her side. She was born in Wilton on May 6, 1937, daughter to William S. and Corrine (St Pierre) Riggs.

As a young girl she loved dancing and took private lessons. Her mom sewed many of her costumes. She grew up in Wilton and attended Wilton Academy where she was a majorette throughout high school.

On December 18, 1954, she married the love of her life, Phillip N. Rafter. Together they lived in East Dixfield and raised 4 daughters: Vicki, Jaye, Michelle “Sal”, and Laurel “Laurie”.

Shelby earned her bachelor’s degree from UMF while working, helping with the youth church program, being a 4-H leader and raising a family, becoming an inspiration for her daughters, and continuing to impress her husband with her drive and determination. She had many jobs, but her favorite job was working for DHHS for the State of Maine as the Director of Staff Education. She worked there until she retired.

She and Phil loved traveling with their young daughters, sharing their love of history with them, camping at the Lobster Buoy Campground, taking cruises with her friends from Florida, dancing, and playing cards. She lived life to its fullest.

Her big heart and smile will always be remembered. She taught and lived by her ideals of the importance of love for family. This legacy lives on in her children and their families.

On the wall, in the home that she and Phil shared in Jay, there is a family picture accompanied by the words “ALL BECAUSE TWO PEOPLE FELL IN LOVE”. How blessed we have been!

She is survived by Phil, her husband of 69 years; her four daughters and their husbands: Vicki (Tom) LaPlant, Jaye (Bob) Parker, Michelle (Brian) Maxham, Laurel (Jon) Dingley; eight grandchildren; many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; her two sisters-in-law, Maureen (Butch) Riggs and Joanne (Bob) Riggs; and half-sister, Sarah Thatcher. She was preceded in death by her parents and both of her brothers, Bob and Butch Riggs.

We wish to thank Belinda for her exceptional care while they were living at their home in Jay and the staff at Pinewood Terrace, where she resided for the past 6+ months, for treating her like family.

Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, February 12, 2024, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, where on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, her funeral service will be held at 1 pm with Reverend John Gensel, officiating. Refreshments will be served following services. Interment will be June 3 at 11 am at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be considered to the Pinewood Terrace Resident Activity Fund, 136 Rosewood Drive, Farmington, ME 04938. Visit Shelby’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com to share fond memories, condolences, and a memorial video. Honored to be caring for the family of Shelby Rafter is Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.