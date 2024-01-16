Sheri Houghton (1950-2024)

Sheri Sue Houghton (Anderson) passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on New Years Day, 2024. She was 73. Sheri was born July the 10th, 1950 in Powell Wyoming, the daughter of Alden Harley and Evadean Anderson (Asay). She attended school in Byron Wyoming, graduating from Byron High School in 1969.

Sheri was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter – Day Saints and lived her faith through her service to others.

Sheri will be remembered most for her love of family, friends, and strangers alike. She gave freely of her time and talents to those who needed a hug, a kind word, or a laugh. She loved to bake and was known to share her many delicious creations, especially her yeast rolls and various sweet treats, to many. Sheri was also a talented artist and singer; those fortunate enough to receive a beautiful handmade card for any occasion, always commented on the love and care that went into each heartfelt note. She was supremely gifted in making people feel special and it will stand as her greatest legacy.

Sheri is survived by her three sons – Eric James Houghton and wife Michelle of South Jordan UT, Nicholas Aaron Houghton and partner Amanda of Morgan UT, Joshua Winfield Houghton and wife Katie of Manchester NH, daughter Yvonna McGurn of Gallatin TN; as well as several siblings. She is also survived by her grandsons Tiernan, Finn, Wesley, Trevor, Reggie and Owen. Sheri also leaves behind her very special family friends in Betsey Plummer and family, as well as Jane and Barry Thorndike, Bonnie and Steve Burnham, Taylor and Tomy Jenkins and their daughter Charlotte.

Sheri was predeceased by her parents, Alden Harley and Evadean Anderson (Asay); her husband Larry James Houghton; as well as several brothers and sisters.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com. A celebration of life will be held in the spring at a time and location to be determined later. Per her wishes, a graveside service will be held in July at Penrose Cemetery in Byron, Wyoming, where her ashes will be laid to rest.

The family would like to thank all those whose love and support through this trying time, has been greatly appreciated. The family would like to especially thank the nursing and aide staff at Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice, along with her dear friend Janice Bachelder for her caretaking during Sheri’s final months.