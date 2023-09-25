Sheri Knowles, 57

CHESTERVILLE – Sheri M. Knowles, age 57 of Chesterville, passed away at 6:59 p.m. on September 20th 2023 at SMHC.

With both her parents, Stanley “Mike” and Virgie gone before her, she left behind her husband; Buddy, her siblings; Mechelle, Michael, and Daniel, her 4 children; Keith, Allen, Karen, and Lisa, as well as one grandchild.

She was an amazing person who everyone loved to be around. She was always more of a lover than a fighter, but don’t let that fool you! A woman with a kind and gentle heart and a spitfire soul that loved to be free. She will be terribly missed by all the friends and family she left behind. The world is a dimmer place without her in it.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.