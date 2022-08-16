Sheridan R. Scribner (1925-2022)

EUSTIS – Sheridan R. Scribner, 97, of Eustis, passed away in the early morning hours of August 11, 2022, at Sandy River Center in Farmington. He was born in Coplin Plantation on April 5, 1925, to Wallace R. and Effie (Wyman) Scribner, the youngest of six children. He started his education at the one room schoolhouse in Coplin Plantation, and graduated from Stratton High School. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan and Hawaii, proudly serving his country during World War II until his honorable discharge on March 1, 1946. Sheridan married Barbara Wing on April 4, 1948 in Stratton and raised two sons, Gregory and Jeffery. Over the years, Sherry worked in the woods, did construction, and was employed by the Maine Forest Service, and Sugarloaf Mountain. In addition, he and Barbara owned and operated Flagstaff Lake Camps in Eustis, and during this time he became a Registered Maine Guide. In later years, Sherry and Barbara moved to North Waterford to manage Papoose Pond Camping Resort. Upon returning to Eustis, he worked for the Maine State Spruce Bud Worm Program, and as the gatekeeper for Megantic Fish and Game Club where he enjoyed his interaction with the members, guests, and guides. Throughout the years, Sherry enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling (being the owner of one of the first snowmobiles in Eustis). For many years, he helped create and maintain the area snowmobile trails. Sherry enjoyed many hours watching the wildlife in his field, as well as the many friends that stopped in for a story or two or three. He was well known for his split log benches, his number plate dust pans, and his generosity.

Sherry is survived by his son, Gregory and Sandra (Fotter) Scribner and their children, Casey and partner Danielle Jack, Katie and husband Klint Rolbiecki and son Kaine, all of Eustis; son, Jeffrey and wife Wendy (Steengrafe) Scribner of Denmark, ME and their children, Carrie and Joe Montford and children Grey and Tate of Bartlett, NH, Ellie and husband Hannu Toivonen and children Jack and Luca of Falmouth; many nieces and nephews, cousins, and the many friends he has made over his lifetime. He was predeceased by his parents; wife Barbara of 64 years; sister, Hilda; brothers, Bruce, Leo, Wallace Jr. and Vern.

The family wishes to express the greatest appreciation for the care given to their Dad by the staffs at Sandy River Center and Androscoggin Hospice.

Those wishing may make a donation in Sherry’s memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 1 pm, at the New Eustis Cemetery, Perry Road in Eustis. A gathering will follow at Greg and Sandra’s house at 45 Viles Road, in Eustis. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.