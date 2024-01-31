Sherralyn Simpson (1943-2024)

FARMINGTON – Sherralyn Simpson, born March 29, 1943, in Portland, Maine, was a humble soul who lived her life with resilience and unwavering determination. Her journey came to a peaceful close on January 24, 2024, in her cherished home in Farmington, Maine. As Langston Hughes once wrote, “Life is for the living. Death is for the dead. Let life be like music. And death a note unsaid,” Sherralyn lived her life as a melody, resonating with the rhythm of love, perseverance, and compassion, leaving an unsaid note of her legacy behind.

Sherralyn’s life was a testament to her strength and determination. She made significant strides in her career, serving as a Postmaster with the USPS until her retirement. She was a beacon of dedication and commitment, embodying the true spirit of public service. Her humble demeanor belied the resilience she demonstrated throughout her life, as she navigated her journey from Portland to Rangeley, then Stratton, before finally settling in Farmington. Despite the challenges that life threw her way, she stood firm, her spirit unbroken, and her resolve unyielding.

With a passion for quilting, Sherralyn found solace and joy in every stitch and pattern she created. Each quilt was a piece of her heart, interwoven with threads of love and warmth. She is survived by her loving daughter, Dianne Kane; and her devoted son, Michael Simpson. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Sr; her dear son, David Jr; and her caring parents, Lemuel and Margaret Millbury. A graveside service will be held in the spring, a season of renewal and rebirth, reflecting Sherralyn’s enduring spirit.

As we remember Sherralyn Simpson, we are reminded of the words of Maya Angelou, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Sherralyn touched many lives with her humility and resilience, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew her. We invite you to share your memories and upload cherished photos of Sherralyn to the memorial page. Let us celebrate her life, remember her fondly, and keep her spirit alive in our hearts.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.