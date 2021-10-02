Sheryl Jean Bourgault (1962 – 2021)

FARMINGTON – Sheryl Jean Bourgault, age 59, of Farmington, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, September 26, 2021 after a short battle with heart disease. She was born in Farmington, March 21, 1962, the youngest daughter

of four girls to Eugene and Gladys Arlene (Barter) Lambert. She attended local schools and graduated from Mount Blue High School in 1980. She spent many years caring for children in her home daycare, and most recently worked at Orchard Park nursing home, where she got to know and love the employees and residents.

Sheryl loved spending time with her family, and found great joy spoiling her grand-babies, who she spent as much time with as possible. She loved going to live music concerts; you’d always find her in the front row. Sheryl also enjoyed crafting, sewing, watching her soaps, and visiting Barters Island in Boothbay. She enjoyed keeping in touch with classmates and cherished her lifelong friendships with Nancy Kiernan and Karen Stevens, and many more. She had a soft spot in her heart for animals, especially the ones she visited at DEW Haven. She cherished her friendship with the owners, and brought many people to visit the animal sanctuary.

She is survived by her three children, Amber Bronish, and her husband Blaine, of Wilmington, NC, Bethany, and her husband Jamie Drouin, of Winthrop, and Caleb Bourgault, and his partner Ashley Besaw, of Plattsburgh, NY; three sisters, Susan Kennedy and her husband, Jeff of Strong, Sharon Gilbert of Farmington, Sonja Walker and her husband, Randy of Strong; Six grandchildren, Emily Bronish, Austin Drouin, and his wife Kelsey, Darien, Nathan, Shelby, and Owen Drouin; four fur-grandbabies, Moxie, Dobby, JarJar, and Rex; and many nieces, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Arlene Lambert; and grandchild, Caillou James.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 9 from 2 – 4 p.m. at the American Legion on High Street in Farmington, Maine. All are welcome to wear their favorite band tee, share their favorite memories, and enjoy light refreshments. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Sheryl’s memory can be made to DEW Haven, https://dew-haven-2.square. site/donate. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.