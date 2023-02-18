Shirley Elaine Ellrich (1935-2023)

Shirley Elaine Ellrich, of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away on January 28, 2023 surrounded by family and friends. She was the second child of four born to Earl and Geraldine Ellrich in Rumford, Maine on May 28, 1935. She graduated from Wilton Academy in Wilton Maine in 1953.

Shirley led a full and exciting life. She had many memories of growing up in Rumford with her grandparents and on the farm with her three brothers. Her spare time was spent in Rangeley, Maine swimming, boating, skiing and golfing with her cousin and best friend Sally (Rowe) Church.

In 1954 Shirley met and married Air Force Pilot Kenneth Reed and started a family. Moving frequently was the norm and they lived in numerous places in the US and abroad. When Ken unexpectedly passed away, she navigated the difficult time by focusing on her four boys and being near her family. Shirley eventually settled in New Hampshire and had 2 more children.

In 1989 Shirley moved to Utah to be near her children and grandchildren. She worked well past retirement age assisting several small businesses. Her cherished free time was spent renovating her home and flower gardens, sewing, and making everything. Her dinner parties for family and friends are legendary.

Shirley was a caring and gentle soul. No matter what challenges came along she was fiercely dedicated to her children and family, worked hard and always kept a great sense of humor. She was a devout Catholic and regularly attended Mass at the Cathedral of the Madeline in Salt Lake City, with her close friend Jacqueline Johnson.

Shirley is preceded in death by brothers Robert and Richard Ellrich, husband Major Kenneth Reed, son Stephen Reed and great grandchild Lettie Reed. She is survived by brother Jack (Anna) Ellrich and children Britt (Dianne) Reed, John (Shaunna) Reed, Michael Reed, Jean Orino (Jason Epstein) and Christopher (Keri Gibson) Orino. She is also survived by grandchildren, Sydney Robinson, Russell, Hunter, Dillon and Kendall Reed and Adeline & Oliver Orino, and three great granddaughters. Shirley will be buried at Fort Logan National Cemetery with her husband Kenneth and her son Stephen.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at alzfdn.org or the Cathedral of the Madeline at utcotm.org