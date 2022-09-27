Shirley Kilpatrick House (1937-2022)

OQUOSSOC – Shirley Mae Kilpatrick House, 85, of Rumford Road, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 with her family by her side. Shirley was born in Newburgh, New York on March 22, 1937, the daughter of the late William Henry and Louise (Taylor) Kilpatrick. She attended schools in Newburg, playing in the school’s band. She graduated with the Class of 1955. On December 22, 1956, she married Walter Neal House and they started their journey in life together.

Her nursing career started with employment at Colbolt Lodge in Colbolt, CT where she was the Director in Nursing. She also devoted her nursing skills to the then Nellie Pinkham House for disabled children in Strong, also working for Androscoggin Home Health for a number of years nursing on the road until becoming the Director of Nursing. When Shirley decided to retire from nursing, she chose to take on the position as the church secretary at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Rangeley, which she served for many years. Shirley loved to be able to spend time with her family and her friends. Walt and Shirley loved their times out together square dancing. They loved spending time together at the house doing odd jobs, gardening, painting, mowing the lawn. Shirley always making sure to shovel the walkway for Walt.

Shirley is survived by husband of 65 years, Walter, their sons Michael and Russell, her daughter Johanne; her grandsons Vincent, Victor and Charles, 2 great grandkids, and 3 sisters, Wink, Marcie and Pat. A

Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the Good Shepherd Church, 2614 Main Street, Rangeley, Maine 04970. Interment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Shirley’s memory to Good Shepherd Church, Rangeley, ME. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington, Maine.