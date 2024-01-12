Shirley Shufelt (1945-2024)

FARMINGTON – Shirley Shufelt passed away peacefully with family by her side, at Sandy River Nursing Home in Farmington on January 5, 2024. She was born October 17, 1945, in Fort Kent. Shirley lived most of her life in Greenville, Maine. She married Robert Shufelt in Greenville, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage this past July. Shirley and Bob raised two children, Robert and Sharon Shufelt, in their Greenville home on Cross Street. She enjoyed spending time with her family and countless friends she acquired in her 78 years of life. She had many hobbies such as knitting, crocheting, stenciling on metal milk jugs and playing bingo. Shirley was known for her sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. Her favorite hangout was at Harris Drug Store giving owners, Gussie and Mike Harris a hard time.

Shirley is predeceased by her mom, Hazel Raymond Grant; brother, Sonny Grant; and sister, Darlene Grant.

She is survived by her husband Robert “Bob”; son, “Rob” and his wife Tammy; daughter, Sharon and her significant other Burnham Jones; grandchildren, Courtney Gilbert, Kelsey Pelkey and Alyssa Hardacker; brother Leonard Grant and significant other Lois Morin; she also had five precious great grandchildren that she loved and adored. Shirley is also survived by a close lifelong friend Francine Roy of Greenville, in addition to many other friends.

A graveside service will be held later in the spring at the Greenville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared at dsfuneral.com.