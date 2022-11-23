Simone Welch (1941-2022)

FARMINGTON – Simone Elaine Welch, 81, of Jay, Maine passed away on November 11, 2022 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Simone was born in Livermore Falls, Maine to Lucien Chabot and Evelina Labbe Chabot on April 14, 1941. She went to school at St. Rose of Lima in Jay and Livermore Falls High School, graduating from Livermore Falls High School in 1959. She worked at various jobs including being a homemaker, The Popular Club and Justin Boot Company. Simone was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, the Amvets and the VFW. She always put family first and enjoyed quilting, crafting, sewing and bird watching. She was loved by so many and was the life of the party. Simone was generous and opened her home to many throughout the years.

Simone is preceded in death by her beloved husband Edward Welch, Father Lucien Chabot, Mother Evelina Caron, Step-Father Wilfred Caron, daughter Jennifer Welch and sister-in-law Louise Chabot.

Simone is survived by her children Larry McCluskey, Wendy Spears and Jody Welch, daughter-in-law Penni McCluskey, grandchildren Allison Spears, Gregory Sickman and Taylor Nault, siblings Louis Chabot, Raymond Chabot, Normand Chabot, Christine Sabin, their spouses Sherry Chabot, Evelyn Chabot and Steve Sabin and many nieces and nephews.

The family of Simone wish to extend their sincere thanks to each and every family member and friend that reached out and visited during her time in the hospital and to the compassionate nurses and doctors at Franklin Memorial Hospital who took care of and comforted her. A special thank you to Father Paul of St. Rose of Lima Church.