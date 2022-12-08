FARMINGTON – Sondra Young-Gallant, 91, of Wilton, passed away, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at the Woodlands in Farmington. She was the daughter of Alpheus and Norma Smith, living most of her life in Wilton, and graduated from Wilton Academy in 1950. While there, she participated in several sports and was a Drum Majorette in the band. She married Corydon Young after dating in high school and on September 3, 1950, they were married, being together for over 40 years, and had three children. After her husband’s, passing, she married Louis Gallant of Rumford and they enjoyed many years together.

She loved her pets, bowling, dancing, and in her later years loved going to Bingo. She also enjoyed putting together scrap books, and made a special one for each of her children as a gift to cherish, as they contain many old photographs. One of her favorite times of the year was gathering with her family on Christmas morning, which she did for many years.

She is survived by her children, Rick (Becky) Young, Kim Ryder, and Cory (Pauline) Young; grandchildren, Kelly Fryburg, Jeff Young, Travis Ryder, Ayla Young, Kara Young, and several great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Woodlands Senior Living for the wonderful care they gave Sondra. Private family interment will be in the Spring at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton.