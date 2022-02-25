Stanley C. Pease Jr. (1935-2022)

NORRIDGEWOCK – Stanley C. Pease Jr., 87, passed away on Feb. 20, 2022, at Redington-Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan. He was born on February 11, 1935 to Stanley, Sr. and Betty (Dunton) Pease. He grew up and was educated in the schools of New Portland, graduating from Central High. Following high school, Stanley served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

Stanley was known by all as “Brother” and had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved trucks, and owned and operated his own, hauling produce along the East Coast from Newfoundland to Florida. Stanley retired from Hight Chevrolet and Buick, after working many years as their Wholesaler.

Stanley is survived by his companion, Cecile Newell of Norridgewock; daughter, Deborah Valdes of Tampa, FL; brothers, John Michael Pease (Patty) of Waterville, and Ezra Pease of Farmington; sister in-law, Jackie of Barrington, NH; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Dennis. At Stanley’s request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.