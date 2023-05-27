Stanley Martell (1948-2023)

Stanley Starr Martell, a loving, generous, humble, and compassionate man, passed away on May 22, 2023. Born in Springfield, Vermont on February 17, 1948, Stanley spent the majority of his life in Phillips, Maine, where he built a life filled with love, laughter, and dedication to his family and community. Stanley was a hardworking man, who spent his career in construction and civil engineering which he had obtained his degree at UMO in 1993. Despite the demands of his job, he always found time to enjoy the simple pleasures in life. He was an avid reader of science fiction, a skilled cribbage player, and a lover of animals and held a special place in his heart for Jonathan the cat. While Stanley was a State Officer for the State of Maine, he also had a secret passion for dressing up as Santa Claus during the Christmas season, spreading joy and delight to children all around. As the saying goes, “The heart that gives, gathers,” and Stanley’s heart was always full as he generously gave his time, energy, and love to those around him.

Stanley leaves behind his dedicated wife of 30 years, Diane Martell, with whom he shared a loving marriage; his siblings, Mark Martell and wife Margot, Sherry and husband Donald, Mary Ann and husband Paul, Sylvia Raye; special friend, Delwin Wilson; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Martell, and his mother, June Tyrrell.

A graveside service will be held for Stanley on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 1 p.m. EDT at Greenwood Cemetery, located at Weld Street, Dixfield, Maine, 04224, with Rev. Susan Taylor officiating. Please feel free to share your memories of Stanley and upload photos to his memorial page on www.dsfuneral.com, as we celebrate the life of a man who was truly one of a kind.

Stanley Martell touched the hearts of many, and his memory will live on in the lives of those he loved and who loved him in return. There will be a private family gathering to follow after the graveside service.

Memories may be shared at www.dsfuneral.com