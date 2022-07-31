Staunton ‘Bunnie’ E. Allen (1930-2022)

WILTON – Staunton “Bunnie” E. Allen, 91, a resident of Wilton passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at his residence.

He was born on Dec. 4, 1930, in Wilton, the son of Clarence and Ada (Steelbrook) Allen. He attended school in Wilton and Kents Hill. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1951 to 1954 during the Korean War. On June 23, 1956, in Wilton he married Edna Clark. They enjoyed 52 years together before her passing on July 24, 2008. He worked as a car salesman at Al Winter’s Car Dealership in Jay, Farmington Shoe Shop, and painted houses with his good friend Merle Smith.

For anyone that had the pleasure of knowing Bunnie, understood being on the receiving end of his stories. He loved meeting a new face and enjoyed the company of anyone who had an ear to listen. It was imperative to find a comfortable seat before having a “chat” with Bunnie. He proudly shared his stories that included his boats, skiing, cars, Webb Lake, Kents Hill, and his time in the Coast Guard.

He is survived by his sons Randy Allen with wife Sonna, and Scott Allen with wife Shellie; grandchildren Marissa Dyar with husband Jared Dyar, Jennell Allen, Danielle Ross, and Jackie Hayduk; great grandchildren Jett and Jace Dyar; sister Pam Nadeau. He is also survived by longtime companion and partner Claire Vining and her family.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the agencies and individuals who made it possible to care for Bunnie in his home: Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice, MAS Home Care, Complete Home Health Care, Dr. Deborah Hamilton, and we especially want to thank an outstanding caregiver, Priscilla Bubier.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A private family ceremony will be held at Webb Lake to remember the life of a beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, husband, and partner. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and those who have had the pleasure to be one of his “listening ears.” Arrangements by Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bunnie’s memory to: Kents Hill School, 1614 Main Street, Kents Hill, ME 04349.