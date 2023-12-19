Stephen Cote (1985-2023)

FARMINGTON – Stephen Cote, 37, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 26, 2023. Born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island on December 24, 1985.

Stephen worked for Bank of America and Barclaycard for years. He loved playing videogames, watching interesting shows, and spending time with his family.

Stephen was predeceased by his beloved grandmother. He is survived by his wife Cassandra; stepdaughters, Lily, Hannah, and Elaina; son, Auggie; brothers-in-law, Tim, Zach, Tony, and Dell; sisters-in-law, Caitlyn, and Michelle; father-in-law “Big Guy” and his wife Nana; mother-in-law, Mimi and her husband Andy; Tammy and Kelly Plante; brother, Kris; sisters, Cassandra, and Krystal; Grammy Lois; good friends, Cheryl and Jameson; as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins. All of those who loved him, he loved you back so many times over.

Stephen was so loved and will be very missed. Thank you for being my light, my love. Fly high my angel.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared at dsfuneral.com.