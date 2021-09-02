Stephen Thomas Wetmore (1945 – 2021)

FARMINGTON – Stephen Thomas Wetmore 76, of Farmington, passed away on August 20, 2021 at Edgewood Nursing Home. He was born in Chesterville on July 21, 1945, to Frederick and Ida Wetmore. He graduated from Wilton Academy in 1965. He grew up on the family dairy farm where he helped to keep the family business running until he married Joyce Ellen Flagg in 1977.

Stephen was a custodian for Mt. Blue High School for a short time before beginning his joy of farming with Farmington Farmers Union. He worked there for over 25 years which was something he lived and breathed. He loved the atmosphere and all the customers he was able to interact with on a daily basis. He could always be found lending a hand and making a joke.

Stephen was always making jokes, pulling pranks and was an all-around people person. He enjoyed making people laugh just as much as people enjoyed hearing his stories.

He spent the last 9 years at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington, where he became friends with many residents and staff. His daughter Sara and brother Stayley were weekly visitors who always brought Stephen treats including his favorite donuts.

Stephen is survived by his daughter, Sara St. Pierre and husband Donald; granddaughter, Cheyenne Fortin and husband Donald; great grandson, Michael Fortin; brother, Stayley Wetmore and wife Della; nieces, Sally (Brian) Caverly, Roberta (David) Meisner, Janice (Kevin) Oliveira; brother, Fred Wetmore and wife Sherry; nieces, Nancy (Danney) Alley, Sherry Blauvelt, Peggy (Brian) Aubry; and nephew, Michael Hovey. He is also survived by their families, 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved longtime partner, Rosalie Brown, whom he shared most of his life with.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.