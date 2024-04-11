Steven Wayne Adams (1964-2024)

AUGUSTA – Wayne Adams, 60, of Gardiner, Maine passed away on March 31, 2024, after a three-year battle with health issues. He was born on January 20, 1964, to Steven and Brenda (Giroux) Adams.

Wayne worked for the Department of Transportation for many years after an accident that left him paralyzed. He loved the outdoors, nature, camping, four-wheeling, being with his friends, playing card games and cribbage, and most of all his faithful cats.

He was a survivor and lived life on his own terms. Not long ago he said, “it must be nice to be a bird; to be free to fly anywhere and see everything”.

Wayne is survived by his beloved mother, Brenda Adams and his loving brother, Mark Adams. He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Adams and his grandparents, Stanley and Verna Adams.

Per his request there will be no services, but there will be a Celebration of Wayne's Life at a time and place for the family. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.