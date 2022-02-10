Steven Wills passed away on February 1, 2022 at his home in Canton. He was born in Farmington, son of Porter and Helen Wills, and raised in New Portland throughout his childhood. Steve married and had two children, Kevin and Stacy Wills. He remarried to Lisa Wills on December 9, 1978. Lisa also had two children, Loretta and Peter Kjenstad. Steve and Lisa had a child together, Benjamin Wills. They raised their family in New Portland where Steve was a truck driver, a mason, and owned his own skidder. He then worked at Boise Cascade paper mill. With their five children raised, Steve and Lisa moved to Canton where Steve still worked at the paper mill. Steve, with his loving heart, started giving back to the community by assisting at the Canton Food Pantry. Steve and Lisa then took over the lead role of operating the pantry as the necessity arose and vehemently defended the integrity of ‘their people’.

They were proud to have received the “2020 Citizens of the Year Award” for their selflessness contributions to and for the town of Canton and its’ citizens. Steve was a member of the Canton Fire Department and Canton Hi-Riders Snowmobile Club. He will be sorely missed in this “Small Town with a Big Heart”. Steve was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved camping, motorcycling, traveling with his wife, and family functions. Steve and Lisa loved traveling in their motorhome with their motorcycle in tow, and enjoyed their newly acquired camp lot on the lake. Steve and Lisa also enjoyed their pontoon boat and cruising around the lake.

Steve is survived by his three sons, Kevin, Peter, and Benjamin; seven granddaughters, two grandsons, and a great grandson; three brothers and one sister; and a large extended family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the CVFD Auxiliary, PO Box 526, Canton, ME 04221.

Remembrance services will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 11 am, at the East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Avenue, Auburn, ME. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, MR 04938.