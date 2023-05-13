Susan Barden (1944-2023)

TEMPLE – Susan Barden, a loving and funny soul, passed away on May 11, 2023. She was born on September 23, 1944, in Skowhegan, Maine but lived most of her life in Temple, Maine. Susan was a thoughtful and caring person who dedicated her life to raising her family and creating a warm and loving environment for all who passed through her doors. Her love for nature and the great outdoors was evident in her passion for hunting, fishing, gardening, and bird watching.

Susan was a devoted wife to her husband, Leonard Barden, and together they built a beautiful life full of laughter and joy. Susan’s top priority was always her family. She is survived by her 8 children, 7 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren; Vincent “Rusty” Harris, Rhonda Kane and husband Mike, Cecil Harris and wife Allison, Kevin Harris, Mark Harris, Stacy Harris, and Seth Harris. She was also a doting grandmother to Dana Kane, Cassi Bishop, Lindsay Harris, Caryn Brooks, Shayla Harris, Parker Harris, and Rylee Harris, and a great-grandmother to Curtis Bishop and Paisley Harris. Her two sisters, Charlene Bailey and Sharon McKechnie and their spouses. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Loretta Smith, her daughter Karen Harris, and her brother Scott Smith.

Susan’s memory will live on through the love and laughter she shared with her family and friends. Her radiant spirit, along with her love for life and her family, will be remembered fondly by all who knew her. A special thanks to Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, especially Patti and Baylee. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter. fcanimalshelter.org/give

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Services, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938