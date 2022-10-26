Susan C. Oliver (1945-2022)

FARMINGTON – Susan Currie Oliver passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in Farmington. She was born in Farmington on July 2, 1945, to Richard A. and Vivian (Johnson) Currie, and raised in Eustis and Farmington. Susan will be remembered for her fondness for country-style crafts, gardening, and her love of animals. She will also be remembered for the pride she had in the beautiful home that she made for her husband and children.

Susan is survived by her husband, Douglas R. Oliver; children, Lori Oliver, Dawn Castonguay, Todd D. Oliver, and Michael R. Oliver; a brother, Brian Currie; sisters, Sheila Dalrymple and Sheryl Witherell; granddaughters, Krista, Alecia, and Brianna Castonquay.

At Susan’s request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.