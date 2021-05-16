Susan E. Collins (1945-2021)

FARMINGTON – Susan E. Collins, 75, of Farmington, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 10, 2021, while residing at Woodlands Senior Living in Farmington Maine.

Susan was born on Nov. 9, 1945 in Port Chester, N.Y., to Philip Hestor Smith of Freeman, Maine and Marion Elizabeth (Owens) Smith of Rye, N.Y. Philip and Marion resided in Purchase, N.Y., where they raised their three children.

Susan was the youngest of three, the eldest, her brother Fredrick A. Smith and her sister, middle child, Jeannette M. (Smith) Palumbaro. Susan graduated from Rye High School. She married Carl Collins Jr. in 1968, where soon after they married and moved to Naples, Italy for several years where they had many grand adventures and the birth of their firstborn child.

Susan was known for her love of horses and all things equine. She was very active in the local horse community, for many years. She owned and operated a local tack shop “Sundown Acres Tack Shop,” was an exceptional horse trainer and equestrian. For some years she printed a monthly newsletter called “The Horse Chronicles.” Susan and her dear friend Martha Wing, even founded a local riding club. You would often find them paling around together at all of the local and statewide horse shows and events.

Susan is survived by her three children: Sean Collins, Randy Collins, and Courtney (Collins) Lambert; her grandchildren: Patrick Collins, Randy Collins, Paige Collins, Matthew Dyke, Gabriel Lambert, Miah Lambert, Kentaro Collins and her soon-to-be first great grandchild.

She was a loving, devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be missed by many!

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.