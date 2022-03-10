Susan Katherine Waller (1942-2022)

FARMINGTON – Susan Katherine Waller (79) of Farmington, Maine died in the early morning hours of February 17, 2022 due to COVID.

Susan was born to John K. and Laura (Hofmann) Ferguson on September 12, 1942 in Wayland Massachusetts. She was the second of eight children. She grew up in the Cochituate area of Wayland, and spent her summers on the family farm located in New Durham, New Hampshire.

She received her undergraduate degree from the State College at Framingham and her Masters Degree from Boston College.

After graduation from Framingham, she was introduced to Martha’s Vineyard, by a classmate who was to become Mrs. Janice Belisle of Edgartown, Massachusetts.

While on the island, Susan met her future husband, Vineyard native Robert Waller. Susan and Robert were married on April 8, 1967 and would have celebrated 55 years of marriage this coming April.

She and Robert built their home on a part of the Waller farm, located on the Edgartown Great Plains. Their son Christian was born in 1970. A few years later she began teaching a first grade in the town of Tisbury, Massachusetts another of the island towns. She would continue to teach there for nearly 30 years, forming the bulk of her teaching career.

Teaching first grade was her passion, she was fascinated and delighted by the transformation that took place in her students between September and June. Susan loved all her pupils, she always tried her best to make sure that they were prepared for the next step in the educational process.

Susan admired, respected and made many lasting friendships among her colleagues in the Martha’s Vineyard school system, this was particularly true of those in Tisbury, feelings that were generously reciprocated in return.

Nearing retirement she and Robert made the decision to relocate.

After much searching they chose Farmington, Maine as the place they would retire. Interestingly the new home that they built is less than a quarter mile from the New Vineyard, Maine town line. New Vineyard was first settled in 1791 when a quarter of Martha’s Vineyards’ population moved there. In a way the Waller’s had come home again.

For many years during her earlier retirement while she still had the energy and stamina, Susan volunteered to serve in various Farmington charitable organizations. She also participated in many of her church’s activities. She loved the University of Maine, Farmington (UMF) Senior College programs, presentations and shows. Many happy hours were spent in the Mantor and Farmington libraries. Farmington’s Chester Greenwood Day, and 4th of July parades, the agricultural fair and the Wilton Blueberry Festival were all great favorites. All her life she had a great love for the arts, literature, history and nature, consequently she never missed an opportunity to visit a museum, concert, presentation or enjoy the wonders of nature.

Last August when her son Christian was hired, after a nationwide search, to be the new Farmington Town Manager, she was almost overwhelmed. Her biggest disappointment would have been that she did not live to see all of his children and wife make the transition from Indianapolis to Farmington.

Susan is survived by the love of her life, her husband Robert, her sisters Nancy (Roy) Meekins and Christine Evans of New Durham, New Hampshire, Margaret Ferguson of Cochituate, Massachusetts, her brothers John (Companion Janice) Ferguson of Wollaston, Massachusetts, Charles (Nancy) Ferguson of Malden, Massachusetts and Andrew (Wendy) Ferguson of King George Virginia. Her son Christian (Karen) Waller, grandchildren Katherine Louise, Savannah Grace, Abigail Marie, Ellen Sophia Partridge, James Kenneth, and Fiona Noel Waller, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by two who have been deeply loved and dearest friends almost from the day Robert brought her to the Waller Farm to meet the family, Robert’s sister Al-Louise Morgan and his cousin Marna Waller, both of Edgartown.

Susan had a good, loving, productive and generous life, which is the foundation upon which we who are left must continue our journey without her.