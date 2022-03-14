Sylvia Cook (1953-2022)

CHESTERVILLE – It is with broken and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, daughter, nana, sister, and life partner Sylvia Cook, 68 of Chesterville, who left this world on March 4, 2022.

She was born to Elmer and Helen Seeley in Blossburg, PA on Oct. 17, 1953. One of nine siblings, Sylvia grew up in Pennsylvania and enjoyed traveling in her younger years.

First and foremost a dedicated mother, Sylvia treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She had a vivacious personality, always making people around her laugh. Sylvia loved to love people. If you ever met her, you loved her. She loved to no end and didn’t judge. Regardless of who you were, she welcomed you into her life with open arms.

She loved her family unconditionally. She was the foundation for us all, especially her life partner Ralph. She also had a deep love for her pets Blake, Meranda, Gypsy, Sammy and Snowball; as well as those waiting for her at the rainbow bridge; Hero, Smokey, Hercules and Snowball.

Sylvia truly enjoyed many different kinds of work. She spent many years running The Miss Brunswick Diner, as well as the Deerings Ice Cream in Brunswick. Years ago, she and her life partner owned JR’s Used Cars in Farmington. Her hands were rarely still. Sylvia loved knitting and crocheting. She enjoyed crafting so much, she began a business, Daughters of Love Nursery, where she crafted reborn lifelike dolls. After rheumatoid arthritis took away her ability to continue the dolls, she began a new adventure making solar lights. She enjoyed her time selling them at craft fairs, telling people how she came up with the ideas, and truly enjoyed making custom lights and her ideas were endless. Momma had a love and passion for music. There’s many fond memories gathered with family and friends, singing on the mic. In her last moments, while we gathered around, she wanted us to play music and sing to her. She began singing with us; “How Far is Heaven,” by Kitty Wells.

Sylvia was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially over the holidays. You never went away from her home hungry. Sylvia always taught her children, “If it needs to get done, do it.” This is a memory we will always cherish. Sylvia was strong willed and determined. Even through her last month, she would continue to say, “I am still here. I am not ready to go.”

Sylvia is survived by her life-long partner of 32 years, Ralph Searles Jr.; her mother, Helen Seeley; brothers, Eugene (Joyce) Seeley of Mainesburg, PA, Timothy Seeley of Antrim, PA, Robert Seeley of Elmira, NY, and Don Seeley of PA; sisters, Donna (Keith) Parthemer of Hunt, NY, Bonnie Holmos of Blossburg, PA; her children, Allan (Kathy) Costley of TN, Tami (Kenny) Whritenour of Marathon, NY, Cindy McMahon of Chesterville, Heaven Love of Auburn, Dyt (Sherry) Cook of Salisbury, MA, and Lee (Erica) Cook of Lee, NH; step-children, Danny (Lori) Searles of NC, Shawn (Kimberly) of KY, Tanya Searles of Industry, Randy (Michelle) Moffett of Industry; grandchildren, Josh (Shannon) Costley, Austin Costley, Kristopher Whritenour, Shawn Neville, Adaline Neville, Cheyenne Whritenour, Larry Andrews, Alice Andrews, Jesse Futch, Xavier DeLisle, Destin DeLisle, Alex DeLisle, Alanna Love, Briella Love, Chyanna Love, Austin Cook, Jayden Cook, Bentley Cook, Kennedy Cook; great grandchildren, Genevieve DeLisle and many more; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her father, Elmer Seeley; mother in-law, Lena Searles; father in-law, Ralph Searles Sr.; sister, Linda Parthemer; and brother, Elmer Seeley.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the Farmington Elks Lodge, 120 School St., West Farmington, ME.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.