Terence “Terry” Tyler (1960-2023)

STRONG – Terence “Terry” Peter Tyler, Sr., 63, lost his courageous battle with cancer and died peacefully at his home August 20, with his family by his side. Terry was born April 13, 1960, in Augusta, ME to George “Pop” and Mary Tyler.

Terry exemplified hard work and was a go-getter. He left home as a teenager to work in the woods and held various jobs before purchasing his garage in the late 80’s. His love for cars, Harleys, and hotrods steered him into a very successful career as an Auto Body Technician and businessman at Tyler’s Auto Body, and later Tyler’s Collision Specialists. His attention to detail and quality gave him the reputation as one of the best around at his craft. He was an excellent fabricator and could build anything from a mere thought or dream.

His many years of business ownership allowed him to become friends with many people and touch numerous lives. Workdays started before the sunrise to allow ample time for the daily random friend to swing in, catch up, and share a laugh or two, standing around the back of a pickup.

Terry was a mentor to many and wanted the best for all. He had a heart of gold and wanted to guide and help others that needed it. This was always available for a coaching session, or to lend a helping hand.

He was predeceased by his parents George and Mary Tyler. He was survived by his significant other Nahlina; three children, Terence “TJ” (Heather) Tyler Jr., Curtis (Meghan) Tyler, and Celena (David Garcia) Tyler; five grandchildren, Reece, Trent, Chelsie, Maci, and Avery; and his five siblings and their families.

Terry’s wishes were to have a celebration of life, which is planned for September 2, 2023 at his garage at 531 Farmington Road in Strong, ME at 1 p.m. All are welcome to join and share laughter and memories. All are encouraged to bring your car, hotrod, or motorcycle.