Terrance Lake (1960-2023)

FARMINGTON – Terrance Z. Lake, known affectionately as Terry, passed on May 11, 2023, and the world lost a one-of-a-kind adventurer. Born on September 13, 1960, in Farmington, ME, Terry had a penchant for living life boldly and fearlessly. He was an ambitious go-getter, earning his GED in 1979 and becoming a well-respected mason at Charlie’s Masonry before retiring. Terry was a courageous and funny soul who could make anyone laugh with his quick wit and hilarious life stories.

As an avid outdoorsman, Terry was always up for an adventure, whether he was fishing with the best of them, practicing martial arts, hunting, swimming, or riding his motorcycle. He was also famous for his Jeeping escapades, and you could often find him exploring the backwoods of Maine with his trusty companions Lucky, Jesse, and Joe by his side. If there was one thing Terry loved more than the great outdoors, it was the ladies. He was a bachelor extraordinaire who managed to maintain an air of mystery and charm throughout his life.

Terry’s family and friends meant the world to him. He is survived by his brother Randall Moffett, sister Tanya Staples, and daughter Ashley Lake, brother Rodney Allen, grandson Christian Evens, grandchildren, best friends Mike McDonald and Andy Olafson.

Terry was preceded in death by his father Terrence Sr., mother Christine Searles, brother Johnny Lake, and brother Scottie Lake. In honor of Terry’s adventurous spirit and love for life, we encourage you to share your memories and upload photos to the memorial page at Dan and Scott’s. Let’s celebrate the incredible journey of Terrance Lake, a man who truly lived life to the fullest.