Terry Lee Smith (1954-2023)

STRONG – Terry Smith age 68, our beloved Father and Popeye (Grampa), passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2023, at his home in Phillips Maine, with his children by his side.

He was born on August 17, 1954, to Florence (Darling) and Raymond Smith. He attended Mt. Abram High School and obtained his GED. Terry served briefly in the United States Army before returning to Strong, where he lived for several years before moving to Phillips for his remaining years.

Terry was a woodsman and an avid logger for most of his life. He also found great joy in camping and fishing on the coast, especially on a boat ( no matter the size). These joys he shared with his family and friends. Terry loved his children and took pride in sharing and teaching his interests to them so that they could continue to enjoy them and relive their memories of times spent with him in the years to come.

He was an excellent cook, “ the best there was”, enjoyed playing poker, LOVED his Gold Crown coffee brandy, and had the best twinkling blue eyes around. Although he was a man of few words, he could be quite the instigator when he wanted…all for a good head shake and laugh.

Terry is Survived by his first wife and friend, Tina Smith of Strong, and their three children; sons Christopher Smith and Rusty Smith of Phillips a, daughter Cody Billings and her husband Aaron of Farmington; His second wife Michelle Truelove of Florida and their daughter Shania Smith of Farmington; Grandchildren Dylan Mumma, Dakota Mumma, Quinn Mumma and Alexis Smith; His brother Clifford White and wife Brenda of Maine and Florida; His special niece Sherry Crowley and her family of Florida along with several other very special nieces, nephews and friends.

He was predeceased by his father Raymond Smith, Mother Florence Searles, Stepfather Warren Searles, and brothers Robert White, Richard White, and Timothy Smith.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Strong Village Cemetery 112 Lambert Hill Rd. Strong Maine with a “Celebration of Life” Immediately following at the Avon Town Hall 1116 Rangeley Rd. Avon Maine. His children ask that you bring yourself, a few good memories and if you’re able a dish, to share. BYOB welcome.