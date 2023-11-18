Thelma Brown (1945-2023)

WILTON – Thelma L. (Pond) Brown, age 78, of Wilton, Maine passed away peacefully, at her daughter’s home in NJ, on October 11, 2023.

Thelma was born on September 24, 1945, to the late Lenwood Irvin, U.S. Navy, and Patricia Avis (Whiteley) Pond in Osterville, MA. She will be missed by her sister, Penny and her brother Elmer, U.S. Navy – retired, and their families. She was very proud of her 3 daughters: Beverley, Pamela, and Stephanie. She loved to share photos of her 5 grandchildren: Ryan, Nicole, Amber, Zachary and Damiano and 2 step-grandchildren: Zachary and Gracie. She is also survived by 3 beautiful great-grandchildren: Leia, Maverick, and Evelyn.

Thelma wished only to have a graveside which the family will schedule for the 1st weekend in June 2024. Service details will be announced in the Spring. Family and friends are invited to visit Thelma's Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com to share your sympathies and words of encouragement.