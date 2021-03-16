Thelma Irene Kendall (1925-2021)

WOODSTOCK – Thelma Irene Kendall, 95 of Woodstock, died at her residence on March 11. She was born in Farmington Falls on September 26, 1925 the daughter of Harry & Ella (Collins) Pressey and was educated in local schools. Thelma was a member of the Farmington Falls Baptist Church and a former member of the Hiawatha Grange.

She is survived by: one daughter, Janice Kendall Mayes; and two sons, Gary Scot Kendall, and Jeffrey Kendall and his wife Darlene; all of Woodstock. Thelma had 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Scot Kendall on September 11, 2019.

Those who knew Thelma Kendall loved her dearly. She was gracious and kind, had an admirable ability of seeing the beauty in everything, and she was a gifted painter, painting beautiful miniatures of nature scenes of the Woodstock area.

Graveside services will be held at the Robbins Cemetery, Woodstock at a later date. Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation and Funeral Services, 60 Andrews Road, Bryant Pond.