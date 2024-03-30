Theo Averill Walker Ross (1938-2024)

Theo Averill Walker Ross, 85, of Farmington and Harrison, Maine, entered eternal rest with the Lord on March 15, 2024, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.

Theo was born November 24, 1938, in Farmington, Maine, the eldest daughter of Merritt James and Helen Mae Voter Averill. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1957.

On Aril 6, 1957, she married Herbert ‘Buster’ Lucian Walker in Strong, Maine. They had a son Jay Lucian and a daughter Jolene. Theo was a beloved mother, grandmother, and citizen of the Farmington community, serving as a Brownies leader, 4-H Sheep Club Leader, and had a small upholstery business in her home for a number of years. She raised purebred sheep, showing them with her children at all the Maine state fairs including a trip to the Canadian Royal in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She also served as a director of the Maine Sheep Association. During this time, she enjoyed demonstrating wool spinning at fairs and in the classroom. She played the violin and piano all her life and was a member of the Community Orchestra at UMF from 2003 to 2008. She continued to live in Farmington on Temple Road after her husband, Herbert, passed away in 2001. In 2008, she married Frederick A. Ross and moved to Harrison.

Her lifetime passion and gifted talent for arts and crafts provided many memories and gifts for friends, family, and charity which included: oil and pastel painting, refinishing and stenciling furniture, early American and country art, sewing, knitting, crocheting, counted cross stitch, basket weaving, antique doll collecting and restoration, wool spinning and rug hooking, and quilting.

Theo was a devout Christian and active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She served as organist and pianist at the Jay Maine Seventh Day Adventist Church for many years. She later transferred her membership to the Harrison Maine Seventh Day Adventist Church, and later to the Oxford Maine Seventh Day Adventist Church.

She was a lifelong member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, serving as a Maine State Regent and other State Officer positions. She was a 50 year member of the Colonial Daughters Chapter. She also was a lifelong member of the Mayflower Society; past President and member of the Daughters of the Colonial Wars. Member of the Daughters of Union Veterans, member of Daughters of Founders and Patriots, and member of Daughters of the War of 1812. She had a love of America history, her family’s ancestry, and genealogy all her life.

Theo is survived by her husband Frederick A. Ross of Harrison; son, Jay L. (Donna) Walker of Thompson, CT, and daughter Jolene W. (Todd) Bowdoin of Somerset, VA; Grandchildren, Keenin J. (Alice) Walker, Jennifer LaBarge, Timothy N. Lemire, Abbey E. (Brian) Heflin, Chase W. Bowdoin and Connor P. Bowdoin; Sister, Nancy Ayer of Rockwood, ME; brothers, Cloyd M. (Nancy) Averill of Bow, NH, David V. (Sandra) Averill of Farmington, ME; and many nieces and nephews; Step-children, Amanda (Jon) Henderson of Orono, ME, Jason (Allison) Ross of North Bridgeton, ME, Heidi (Allen) Jetton of Lakeland FL, and Robert Akers of Kennebunk, ME; Step-grandchildren, Isabel, Samuel, and Adam Henderson, Kourtney and Emily Burnham, Brittney and Mathew Adeamski.

A DAR Graveside Service for the family will be held this summer.

Her family would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine, as well as Dan and Scott’s Funeral and Cremation.

In lieu of cards or flowers, Theo asked for charitable contributions to be sent to:

Project Linus, www.projectlinus.org

Project Linus provides handmade blankets and quilts to children 0-18 in the United States who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need.

Or

Hospice of Southern Maine, 390 US Route One Scarborough, ME 04074

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com