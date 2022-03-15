Theresa I. Robbins (1939-2022)

FARMINGTON – Theresa I. Robbins, of Farmington, passed peacefully in the early morning hours of March 9, 2022.

Theresa was born to Angelo Cirillo and Glenys (Collins) Boutilier on June 25, 1939 in Rangeley. She attended school in New Sharon for a limited amount of time, as her health depleted and she stayed home to babysit her siblings.

Later on, she decided to further her education through the adult ed program at UMF. She volunteered at the Farmington Fair Grounds for several years and made a lot of new friends. She was always worried about others and gave so much love to all whom she came in contact with. She always remained very humble and kind. She enjoyed weekly Bingo at her apartment complex, Farmington Court Apartments, and pizza parties. Family was her greatest joy. She enjoyed watching TV (News, Let’s Make a Deal, Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy), scratching lottery tickets, McDonald’s vanilla shakes and chicken nuggets. Dunkin Donuts was also another regular favorite, and spending holidays with her family. She had a very pristine memory. She remembered everything and everyone, especially birthdays.

Theresa is survived by her daughter, Wendy Smith of Windham; grandson, Nathan Smith (companion Taya Phelan) of Windham; sisters, Anne Boulette of Farmington, Sheila Rose of Monmouth, and Joan Witham of Phillips; brother, David Boutilier (spouse Josephine Boutilier) of Acton; and a very special big brother, Larry; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Boutilier; and sister, Mary Meghar (Townsend).

The family extends their sincere appreciation for the support, care, and kindness of Dr. Jacqueline Caldwell, Franklin Memorial Hospital, Care and Comfort Home Care, and Androscoggin Home Health Hospice Team.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Theresa’s memory to: Western Maine Community Action Services & LIHEAP, PO Box 200, East Wilton, ME 04234.

A Graveside Service will be held later in the spring at the Byron Cemetery in Phillips, ME. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.