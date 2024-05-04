Thomas A. Mauzaka (1950-2024)

STRONG – Tom, 73, was born September 21, 1950 in New Haven, CT and grew up in West Haven. He graduated from Southern Conn State College, married his wife Pam in 1975 and enrolled in the USAF where he served for six years in Arkansas. They relocated to Strong, Maine and he enlisted in the USAF Reserves and commuted to Westover AFB, where he worked in various positions. He enjoyed the travel and many friendships made during that time but retired after serving a total of 30 years. Then it was time to enjoy the peace and serenity that Strong offered. As each year passed, he appreciated it even more and wanted to stay close to home.

A multifaceted man, Tom had an insatiable thirst for knowledge. He loved animals especially his cats and dogs, hiking in the wilderness, biking, kayaking, cross country skiing, gardening, bird watching, adventure traveling in the earlier years, and numerous hobbies! His latest obsession was ham and digital radios and with a friend’s help he was becoming very knowledgeable. In fact, Tom would have said he died doing what he loved- attending a ham radio festival where he died peacefully but totally unexpectedly in his sleep.

Tom leaves his wife, Pam; his father, Walter R Mauzaka; sister, Nancy K. (Rocky) Greco; and nieces Sarah Shiner and Peyton Shiner.

He was predeceased in death by his mother, Charlene F Mauzaka and brother Walter R Mauzaka, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to help animals in need.

As per his request, there will be no public burial or services.