Thomas H. Reynolds III (1933-2024)

Tom Reynolds a beloved father, ski coach, teacher, and author passed away peacefully at his care facility (Newport, NH) on March 13, 2024 after a brief illness. He was 90 years old.

Tom was born on September 3, 1933in Lewiston, ME to Cecelia Reynolds (Fortier) and Thomas H. Reynolds, Jr. Tom developed an early love of skiing on the small hills in and around Bingham, ME, the town where he grew up. Tom attended the University of Maine at Orono where he took every coaching course possible, and earned a B.S. and M.Ed.in Health and Physical Education. Soon after graduating from the University of Maine, Tom’s love of coaching took him to Madison High School where he coached both football and baseball. Although his Madison High School teams had great success, his true passion was skiing, and he moved on to coach varsity skiing at Farmington High School from 1961-1965. In 1965, Tom entered collegiate skiing, leading the ski team at his alma mater. Ultimately, in 1966 Tom answered the call to return closer to the mountains by taking on the men’s and women’s ski team coaching position at the University of Maine at Farmington (UMF). It was at UMF where Tom, also known as “Coach,” made an indelible mark on ski coaching, and instruction, and impacted many young lives along the way. His teams won three Canadian-American Collegiate championships, and numerous NESCAC North Division championships. During this time, UMF became known as one of the best NCAA Division III ski racing programs in the Country. In 1980 Coach spent a winter sabbatical coaching the United States Ski Team on the World Cup circuit in Europe, a long way from Bingham, ME. He developed the UMF Ski Industries program in 1981, a program that still thrives today. Coach’s greatest coaching accomplishment is not the championship teams, but being the “coach of the coaches” as numerous of his trainees went on to become United States Ski Team coaches, and lead prominent ski academies across the United States. He took great pride in what his former students and athletes became, both in their professional and personal lives. In Coach’s spare time, he wrote three books on competitive ski coaching, and ski instruction. His books became the bible for young coaches who wanted to develop their craft. Coach’s contribution to the sport of skiing led to many accolades. He was inducted into UMF Athletic Hall of Fame, the Maine Ski Hall of Fame, and the Maine Sports Hall of Fame. In addition, the United States Ski Coaching Association created a lifetime service award in his honor.

Although his professional career in skiing was extraordinary, his family always came first. Coach was a devoted husband to Colleen and parent to Kelly (Marston) and T.H. (Thomas H. Reynolds IV). He always said that he hit well-above his batting average in marrying Colleen Cruise (Waterville, ME). Colleen was Tom’s North Star for almost 60 years of marriage. Coach is proudest of his children’s accomplishments, the adults they developed into, and their respective families. Tom is survived by his wife Colleen Reynolds, his daughter Kelly Marston and his son T.H. Reynolds, his son-in-law Jon Marston, daughter-in-law Heather Reynolds, and grandchildren Adam and Jessica Marston and Jackson Henry Reynolds.

A celebration of Coach’s life will be planned for this summer in Farmington, ME. A fund in support of programs endeared to Coach will be established.