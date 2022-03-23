Thomas Jay Evans (1947-2022)

INDUSTRY – Thomas Jay Evans, 74, passed away at his home in Industry on March 18, 2022.

He was born on September 13, 1947, in Newark, NJ, son of Elmer and Catherine (Suscavage) Evans. Tom graduated from Belleville High School (NJ) in the class of 1966, and furthered his education at Farleigh Dickinson University in Rutherford, NJ. After college, he served his country in the U.S. Army. Tom worked for Wonder Bread (IT&T) Bakeries, and since 1978 had been self-employed as a carpenter. He was a member of the Farmington Elks Lodge. Tom had a “green thumb” and could grow anything. He enjoyed sports, especially his beloved Green Bay Packers of which he was part owner. Also, he loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his friends and family.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Amanda Powell and her husband Kipp, grandson Davis Powell, granddaughter Avery Powell, and granddog Elmer Fudd Powell, all of Buxton; his brother, Robert Evans of Belleville, NJ; his sister, Sharon DeFeo and husband John of Bloomfield, NJ; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and supportive and loving friends. He was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Sandy Evans.

Donations in Tom’s memory may be sent to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the family camp, 16 Chandler Road in Industry. Please send or bring pictures, stories, or memories to share with the family. On April 30, 2022, a gathering will be held in New Jersey for his family and friends there.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.