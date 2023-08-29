Thomas Jones (1947-2023)

Thomas Henry Jones, 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Farmington, Maine on August 19, 2023, after fighting his fourth battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family.

Tom was born March 18, 1947 to Clarence and Dorothy Jones in the village of Flagstaff, Maine. Tom and his family were forced to relocate to Eustis in 1949, when Central Maine Power dammed the Dead River and the villages of Flagstaff and Dead River were flooded. Tom attended Stratton Schools and graduated from High School in 1965 in a class of 11. He attended Farmington State College from 1965-66 before volunteering to join the Air Force, where he trained as a flight crew chief. He was sent to Vietnam in 1968 with the 4th Special Operations Squadron, where he flew nighttime missions aboard the AC-47 “Spooky” supporting troops in contact. Tom finished out his USAF tour in Colorado Springs, CO.

Upon discharge in 1971, Tom began his career in law enforcement as a Forest Ranger for the Maine State Forest Service. In 1974, Tom moved on to the Farmington Police Department. In September of 1987, Tom was hired by the Town of Standish to be their Chief of Police and to build a police department from scratch. In May of 1994, Tom was hired by Sanford Police Department as their Major, Commander of Bureau Operations. In October 2002, he was promoted to Chief of Police. He was known for being a quiet professional, who was firm, but fair. Tom retired from the Sanford Police Department on June 29, 2007. After 36 years of law enforcement, Tom became a licensed private investigator and started Flagstaff Security Enterprises.

Tom was a firearms instructor and took part in competitive shooting competitions. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time at the camp he owned on Flagstaff Lake. Some of his happiest times in retirement were spent sitting on the front porch of camp or sitting down by the water with a percolated cup of coffee, just listening to the loons and sounds of the wilderness.

Tom was predeceased in death by his beloved parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Insowa; sons Travis Jones (Beth) and Matthew Jones (Jennifer) and his daughter Nicole Black; his grandchildren Samantha Jones, Mason Jones, Teahanna Black and Karly Black; sister Marilyn Rogers Bull (Lief), brothers Steven Jones (Elizabeth) and Larry Jones (Stephanie).

Visitation services will be held Friday, September 8th, from 4-7 p.m. Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine.

Burial services will be held Saturday, September 9th at 2 p.m. Flagstaff Cemetery, 1022 The Arnold Trail, Eustis, Maine. Reception and refreshments to follow at the Stratton Community Building.

The family would like to thank the Dean Snell Cancer Foundation and the New England Cancer Specialists in Topsham, Maine for their excellent care and assistance.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dean Snell Cancer Foundation (deansnell.org) or The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (nleomf.org).