Timothy Dennison Dean (1960-2023)

MECHANIC FALLS – Timothy D. Dean, age 62, of Mechanic Falls passed away Friday evening at his home. He was born in Farmington on March 17, 1960, a son of Warren and Jane (Dennison) Dean. Tim grew up in Industry, was educated in Farmington schools and continued on to receive his MBA from Bentley University in 1986.

On July 31, 1982, he married his high school sweetheart, Vicki Martin, in Farmington. First living in New Hampshire for several years, they settled in Mechanic Falls where they have resided for the past 28 years. Tim’s career was in finance and accounting. He developed and improved financial departments at his various places of employment and formed professional relationships that became great friendships along the way. He particularly enjoyed working at James D. Julia Auctioneers in Waterville and was employed at Superior Concrete in Auburn at the time of his death. He was dedicated to his Catholic faith and was a member of Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Parish.

Tim enjoyed hunting, especially his Sons of Allagash trip, as well as camping at Shadagee Campground in Industry. He was a Boston sports fan and a collector with a penchant for antique milk bottles. He had a special commitment to his year-round monthly ocean dip, and recently completed his 73rd consecutive swim.

Most importantly, he was a loving, devoted, and hardworking husband, father, and brother who will be dearly missed. He was a good man.

He leaves behind his honey, his wife of 40 loving years, Vicki Dean of Mechanic Falls; his three children Anna Gates and husband Brett of Portland, David Dennison Dean of Industry, and Isaac Timothy Dean of Mechanic Falls; his brother Michael Dean of Turner and his sister Bethany Dean of Jay and the family’s special dog, Carmelo.

Visitation Fortin Group / AUBURN Sunday Jan 29, from 1-3 & 5-7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday Jan 30, 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Sienna in Norway. Interment will take place in the spring at Center Hill Cemetery in Industry.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations in Tim’s memory to LEAP, Inc.

To leave a message for the family in their online guestbook, please visit www.thefortingroupauburn.com

A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, 217 Turner St. AUBURN, 783-8545