Timothy Gray (1960-2023)

AUBURN – Tim Gray, 62, of Jay, beloved son of Joan Gray and the late Phil Gray, passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at the Hospice House in Auburn. Tim was born in Farmington, Dec. 18, 1960 (on his mom’s birthday), the best birthday gift that anyone could ever receive. He received his education in the Jay school system and earned his GED through the State of Maine. Tim held many different jobs in his youth, but his true passion was carpentry. Give Tim a skill saw, a hammer, and a pile of lumber and he was in his glory. He could build almost anything. Tim loved NASCAR and old wester movies on television and was a master grill man at camp. We used to kid around with him about taking a tape measure with him when he mowed the lawn; every blade of grass had to be the same length and he truly had a green thumb where his flowers were concerned.

He is survived by the love of his life, Joy Welch; three children, Chico (Caren), Michael (Heather), and Liza (Travis); his Mom, Joan Gray (Al); 6 beautiful grandchildren, Caitlyn, Maddie, Mason, Alexandrea, Allanah, and Isabella; Notice we don’t use the words “step” or “in-law”, we are all just family. A brother, Scott; special nephew, Ryan; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Public graveside memorial services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Birchland Cemetery, North Jay. The family suggest that in lieu of flowers, those who desire consider memorial gifts in Tim’s memory to the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center of Jay is honored to be caring for cremation and memorial services.