Tina Smith (1956-2024)

“Dancing with the feet is one thing; dancing with the heart is another.” – Anonymous

STRONG – Our precious mother, Tina Janine Smith of Strong, left us to go dance with the angels on Friday, January 5, 2024, after a brief battle with Grade 4 Brain Cancer (Glioblastoma). She passed Peacefully at Androscoggin Hospice House surrounded by those she loved the most.

Tina was born in Farmington, Maine to Eugene and Geraldine (Murphy) Coolong on July 7, 1956. She was educated at both Phillips and Mt. Abram High schools and was a graduate of Midstate College with a degree in Medical Assisting. Tina married the Late Terry Smith of Phillips, the couple lived in both Phillips and Strong over the years and had three children together before parting ways. She later found love again with “Her Gary”, spending 32 years building a life full of memories. Tina worked various jobs throughout her life. She worked at the Strong Nursing Home, Franklin Shoe, and for the past 20-plus years at Franklin Memorial Hospital; as well as cleaning for and caring for others in the community in her spare time. She enjoyed helping others and spent a lot of her time volunteering at the Faithworks food pantry helping her neighbors.

Tina was a dedicated Mother first and foremost. She treasured her children, they were her pride and Joy and she embraced every moment with them. Always reminding them “don’t worry about a thing. ‘Cause every little thing gonna be alright.” She especially loved her role as Nanny to her Grandchildren. She had a vibrant personality and always made people around her smile. She had a kind and giving soul, always willing to help and take care of those around her.

Tina had a joy for traveling and vacationing with her daughter and family over the years, even recently venturing off on her own to vacation in Florida with friends. She loved Christmas, it was her favorite holiday, one she would spend the whole year preparing for. Although she would quite overdo it showering her loved ones with gifts, it was the “ Christmas Magic” that was the most special to her. Something she tried to show and teach us all in her final days. Tina loved her music and she loved to dance…oh boy did she love to dance; dancing like a lady until the very end.

Tina is the devoted mother of daughter Cody Billings and husband Aaron of Farmington; sons Rusty and Christopher Smith of Phillips; and bonus sons Chad and Michael Blodgett of Westbrook. Adored Nanny to grandchildren Dylan, Dakota, and Quinn Mumma, Alexis Smith, Jaymian Billings, and Bonus grandchildren Rachel, Alyssa, and Micala Blodgett. First wife of the Late Terry Smith and cherished longtime companion to the late Gary Blodgett of Strong. Loving daughter of the late Eugene and Geraldine Coolong, Dear sister to Dawn, Scott, Alan and Shawn Coolong, Leila Miller, Karen Jordan and bonus sister Tina Wine; and special friend to Duane Stefani. She is also lovingly survived by the Roberts Family of Boothbay, her April, bestie Gayle, her Faithworks Neighbors, several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins as well as many Nieces, Nephews, and friends.

Her Family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and thanks to all the staff at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Sandy River Rehabilitation, Maine Medical Center, and Androscoggin Hospice House. A special thank you to everyone who sang and danced with us helping make each day a special and memorable one for Mom; and to all of her friends and family who were so supportive and aided in giving Mom her “Christmas Magic” everyday of her short journey.

Per Tina’s request, we are going to fill the church! A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 17th, 2024 at 11:00 am at the Church of the Nazarene on Main Street in Strong, Maine with a Potluck style reception to follow at the Foster Memorial building just down the street. A Private burial will be held later this summer at the Mile Square Cemetery. In place of flowers so that she can always continue to help her Neighbors, donations can be made in Tinas’ memory to: Faithworks, Inc. PO Box 386 Strong, Maine 04983. Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scotts Funeral Home 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine 04938.