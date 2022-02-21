Todd B. Carson (1975-2022)

WILTON – Todd Berton Carson, 46, of Wilton, died late Friday evening, Feb. 18, 2022 at his home.

He was born on March 13, 1975, a son of Randy and Linda (Blanchard) Carson and received his education in local schools. Todd worked many jobs over the years at Lucas Tree, mill shutdowns, carpentry, welding, and working on the trucks with his brother, Troy. He also worked in the woods and the garage for his step-father, Scott Davis.

Todd is survived by his mother, Linda Davis and her husband, Scott Davis; brother, Troy Carson and his wife, Sherie; half-brothers, Billy and Shawn; half-sister, Kim; step-grandmother, Connie Davis; Uncle, Bruce Blanchard and his wife, Sharon; and an aunt Sandra Carson; many cousins and friends.

He will be missed.

He was predeceased by his father, Randy Carson; his step-mother, Ruther Anne; grandparents, Frank and Marjorie Blanchard and Alwin and Maxine Carson; aunt, Claire; and an uncle, Russell.

