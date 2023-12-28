Tom Cahn (1946-2023)

WILTON – Tom was born in Glenwood, MN to Betty & Leonard Chan on July 6, 1946. He graduated from Glenwood High School in 1964, and the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy in 1969. He received his MBA from Thomas College in 1985.

Tom married his pharmacy classmate and best friend Paulette Hanson on June 28, 1968. After graduating, they moved to a log cabin built by Paulette’s father at Roy Lake, in Northern Minnesota. For several years they provided much-appreciated relief for the rural independent pharmacies in the area. After a brief ownership of a pharmacy in Wabasha, MN, they moved to Maine in 1972 to ski, sail, hike, and enjoy the beauty of the State. Tom worked for LaVerdiere’s Drug Store in Farmington until 1982, Franklin Memorial Hospital as Chief Pharmacist and then VP of Human Resources until 1993. He then became a floater pharmacist for Hannaford Bros. and finished his career at the Jay location until 2012. Tom was also a school board director for 9 years at SAD #9, and on the board of Rural Health Associates.

At the age of 50, Tom and Paulette decided to pursue partial retirement. Having sailed the Maine coast for several years, he wanted to pursue his dream to sail around the world. They completed a 2-year restoration of an older boat in their backyard. In 1997 they cast off aboard “Snowdrift”, and, after experiencing an offshore passage under gale force winds on their way to the Caribbean, decided that would be as far as they needed to go. They sailed in the region for the next 17 winters, exploring islands from the VI to Trinidad. While health concerns eventually brought an end to the boating life, it was filled to the brim with crazy adventures and meaningful connections with other “live-aboard” friends from all over the world.

Tom was a man of many talents. He not only restored the sailboat, but built a garage, potting shed, sauna, and many pieces of furniture. He constructed many of the flower boxes in the town of Wilton that are colorfully planted every summer. Tom could fix almost everything, having grown up on a farm where this is what one does. Over his lifetime he pursued a Pilot’s license, a Diving certificate, Captains license, and Ham Radio license. He enjoyed golf, tennis, skiing, and reading history and biographies. He had a strong work ethic and whenever a pharmacy needed him, neither snowstorm nor hurricane could keep him from showing up. Tom’s sense of humor was unique, as many of his friends will remember.

Tom died at home on December 24, 2023 in the presence of his family. He is survived by his wife Paulette, daughters Monique Cahn of Wilton, ME and Ramona Pursel (Jim) of Santa Barbara, CA, brothers Jim (Bev) Chan of Manhattan, KS and Randy (Lucy) Chan of Glenwood, MN, and many nieces and nephews.

One of his favorite sayings was “Life is a voyage in which we choose neither the vessel nor weather. But much can be done with the management of the sails and the guidance of the helm.“

May you have calm seas and fair winds, Tom. You were a wonderful husband, father, and friend. We will miss you dearly.

The family will plan a celebration of life in the summer of 2024. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tom’s memory to Friends of Wilson Lake (FOWL), PO Box 560, Wilton, ME 04294. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington is honored to be caring for the family.