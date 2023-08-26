Tracy Wiggin (1949-2023)

JAY – On August 23 2023, Tracy Wiggin passed away at home of natural causes. Tracy was born in Thetford Vermont on March 12th, 1949, to his loving parents Carrol and Elizibeth Wiggin with Carrol (Buddy) following in 1953. Tracy graduated from Thetford Academy in 1967 earning his varsity letters in baseball and soccer.

In 1969, Tracy enlisted in the Navy and went on to serve two tours in Vietnam as a hospital corpsman to several Marine units. He spent the remainder of his military service stationed at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland and would graduate from the Naval Opticians School in 1976. This was a point of pride throughout his life as it was the first opticianry’s program established in the United States. Following his service, he would go on to Hike the Appalachian trail. There, his love of nature lead him to become a member of the Appalachian Trail Crew, an organization devoted to the care and upkeep of the trail. He went on to attend the University of Alabama Huntsville and graduated with his bachelor’s degree in environmental sciences in 1983.

In 1986, Tracy married Edwina (Bunny) and became a father to three girls, Tonya, Tricia and Tracy Ann. In 1987, they welcomed Aaron who was their first child together and the adoption of Dustin in 1996 completed their loving family.

In 1995, Tracy joined the Boy Scouts of America where he dedicated his life to mentoring the youths in the program. His sense of leadership and comradery lead him to be honored with many awards including the District Award of Merit, Vigil Honor, Silver Beaver and Founders Award. He also served as a Scoutmaster and various advisor roles in the Order of the Arrow.

Tracy also found a love of worship in Grace Lutheran Church, where he volunteered as a worship assistant. He was employed as an optician for twenty-two years with the Provision Center until he retired in 2019.

Tracy is survived by his brother, Buddy and sister-in-law, Lois, his wife Bunny and 5 children, Tonya, Tricia, Tracy Ann, Aaron and Dustin, along with his grandchildren, John, Anne, Hailey, Joseph, Hannah, Rachel, Sam and Avilene, and cousin, Dawn Taylor and her husband, Jason Taylor. He is predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth and Carrol and his granddaughter, Elizabeth.

Tracy’s wit, humor and compassion will be greatly missed by his family and community.

Family and Friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday, August 28, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay, ME. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. from the Grace Lutheran Church, 757 Summer Street, Auburn. Burial will take place on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 2 pm with military honors in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, North Thetford, Vermont. Family and friends are encouraged to share photos and reflections in Tracy's Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.