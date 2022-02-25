Tyler Michael Thorndike, 29

PHILLIPS – On Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, Tyler Michael Thorndike passed away at his residence in Phillips at the age of 29.

A known joker and comical character, it was no surprise to see him with the biggest smile on his face. He was always happy to be around his friends and family and everyone that knows him knows just how talented he was at making people smile and feel better, regardless of their situation. Also at no surprise, his heart was big and the love he had for his family and friends took precedence over all other areas of life.

His happiest moments were spent in the company of his friends and family and valued people simply being together. His greatest accomplishment was his daughter Myah that gave him more pride than anything else. He’d often speak about how smart and beautiful she was and how he just couldn’t believe she came from him.

Though he may no longer walk this earth alongside us, his life, love and legacy live on through his daughter Myah, parents Bruce and Letitia, brothers Bruce and Chris, his sister Emily, brother-in-law Gavin and niece Ava, in addition to several step siblings and countless friends and family.

To properly celebrate a man that gave his all when he had so little to give, and to do so in a way that is right by him, initial services with refreshments will be held at the Avon Town Hall on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, from 2-5 p.m. with a bonfire gathering being held thereafter in his family’s field on the backside of the river. Bring your favorite story, favorite drink and raise one up for this backwoods celebrity!

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.