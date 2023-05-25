Valerie White (1950-2023)

It is with both a heavy heart and a warm smile that we celebrate the life of Valerie Ann White, who passed away on May 18, 2023 after a battle with cancer. Born on January 24, 1950, in Skowhegan, ME, Valerie lived a life full of generosity, compassion, thoughtfulness, and support. Her light will continue to shine through the countless lives she touched, as well as the memories of those who knew her as Mama Val, the loving den mother of the neighborhood.

Valerie was a woman of many talents and passions, from her incredible upholstery skills, which she turned into a thriving 46-year business and retiring at the age of 67. She loved her puzzles, Yahtzee, cards, sunsets on the beach, cribbage, and gardening. She also had an affinity for the oldies, which often served as the soundtrack for the many gatherings at her home. Graduating from Mt. Blue High School in 1968, Valerie’s life took her from Skowhegan, Maine, to Dryden, Maine, Bonita Springs, Florida, and finally to Farmington Falls, Maine. Her heart always held a special place for her furry friends, and she was a proud supporter of the Franklin County Animal Shelter. Valerie was a long-time member of the Elks Lodge.

Valerie is survived by her daughter; Michelle Perkins, son; Todd Perkins and wife Maureen, grandsons; Tyler and wife Mariah, Tanner Sergio, great-grandchildren; Oaken and Graham Sergio, and her nieces and nephews Ken, Jerry, and Pam Rowe. She was preceded in death by her father Glendon Rowe, mother Ruth Corson, husband Terry White, brother Brian Rowe, and brother Keith Corson.

In honor of Valerie’s memory, we invite you to share your favorite stories, memories, and photos on her memorial page. Her legacy of love, laughter, and all things lighthearted will live on through each and every one of us. Donations may be made to The Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, Maine 04938.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Memories may be shared on dsfuneral.com