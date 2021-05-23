Vernon G. Bean (1929-2021)

RANGELEY – Vernon Glen Bean, 91, passed away on May 16, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Togus.

He was born on Dec. 17, 1929, in Industry, son of Olon and Beulah (Ellis) Bean. He graduated from Flagstaff High School in the class of 1947. Vern proudly served his country in the U.S Army, during the Korean Conflict.

On Feb. 18, 1956, he married Joan Nile in Stratton and she predeceased him on Oct. 13, 2019. Over the years, Vern worked for the Eustis Telephone Company (1948-1949), Oquossoc Light and Power (1950), and the Rangeley Power Company (1960). In 1976, CMP purchased Rangeley Power Company and he worked as the area representative until his retirement from CMP in 1991. In the following years, Vern was instrumental in organizing the transition of the private water company to a town entity in Rangeley. He served on the Board of Trustees and as superintendent for the Rangeley Water District, retiring (again) after 26 years, in 2017. The road that the water district offices are located on was renamed to Vernon Bean Way in his honor.

Vern was a member of Mount Bigelow Lodge 202 A.F & A.M., Kora Shrine, 32nd Degree Scottish Rites and York Rites Masonic organizations, the American Legion, the Forty and Eight, and was a long-time member of the Stratton/Eustis Lions Club. Vern enjoyed fishing, hunting, auctions and he was a licensed pyrotechnician for years. In his later years, he enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and watching NASCAR.

Vern is survived by his four sons: Vernon O. Bean (Joanne Raymond) of Lang Township, Captain Ricky M. Bean (predeceased 9/28/87), Glen C. Bean (Billie Jo Bean) of Spring Hill, FL, Nathan C. Bean (Erika Bohlman) of Chesterville; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and his sister, Gladys Waz of Bristol, CT.

Donations may be made in Vern’s memory to the Captain Ricky M. Bean Scholarship Fund, c/o Franklin Savings Bank, PO Box 650, Rangeley, ME 04970.

A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Flagstaff Cemetery in Eustis, along with a Masonic Service by Mount Bigelow Lodge 202 and military honors by the American Legion. A reception will follow at the Eustis/Stratton Community Building, 84 Main St, in Stratton.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.