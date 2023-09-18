Vicki Henderson (1968-2023)

Vicki M. (Stinchfield) Henderson, 54, of Fayetteville, NC, died unexpectedly, August 9, 2023. She was born November 11, 1968, in Farmington, the daughter of Stanley & Joyce (Brown) Stinchfield. She grew up in Wilton and graduated from Mt. Blue High School in 1987.

Following graduation, Vicki worked as a nanny within New England, New York, and Connecticut, serving many families. She later pursued a career in restaurant management, working within the industry in North Carolina and California for 25 years.

Vicki was a kind, loving, person with an amazing sense of humor. She cherished her family, loved children and was known within her family as “the animal whisperer.” She enjoyed spending time with family, creating art, listening to music, movies, cooking and baking with love for family, friends, and coworkers. She was a foster parent to many children and developed enduring relationships with the families she met along the way.

Vicki is survived by her mother, Joyce (Vern McDonald); grandmother, Marie Brown; her sisters, Shelley (James) Jackson and Susan Stinchfield; nieces and nephews, Jordyn McCormick, Samantha Williams, Kian Thompson, Kayla LeGrand, and KJ LeGrand; four great nieces, three great nephews; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is also survived by Antavious and Chandlier Stacy; long-time friend, Rich Carter, and many friends and coworkers. She was predeceased by her father, paternal grandparents, and maternal grandfather.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton, Maine. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Vicki’s name to a pet rescue or American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service 488 Farmington Falls Road Farmington, Maine where memories may be shared at dsfuneral.com