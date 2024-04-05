Victor Nichols (1935 – 2024)

KINGFIELD – Victor E. Nichols, 89, of Kingfield, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 31, 2024, with his beloved wife and son by his side.

Victor was born February 25, 1935, in New Portland, Maine, to Clifton E and Jenny M (Wouri) Nichols. He was the oldest of three children. He attended Kingfield Schools before enrolling in the United States Airforce in 1956. In the Airforce he proudly served four 4 years as an Air Policeman.

He later went on to work for the Maine Forest Service as a Fire Tower Watchman on Speckled Mountain in White Mountain National Forest. Upon meeting his future wife, he took a Mechanic position for Knapp Brothers in Kingfield. He later moved on to be a Heavy Equipment Mechanic for Forster Manufacturing in Strong where he spent 26 years. He retired at the age of 73 from Jordan Excavation where he continued to work on heavy equipment. Victor had a reputation as a very good mechanic and being able to make just about anything run.

On November 23, 1963, he married Patricia ‘Pat’ Smith in Strong, Maine. They made their home in Kingfield and together, they raised five children. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering with stuff in his shop and spending time up to camp with the guys on Welcome Hill. He was also an avid bottle collector and leaves behind his family members with precious memories of tromping miles through the woods hunting for bottles.

Victor is predeceased by his parents; and brother, Richard.

Victor is survived and loved by his wife of 61 years, Patricia, and their children: Lisa Pinkham and husband Joe of Farmington, Vicky Gilmore and partner Bryce of Jay, Fred Nichols of Kingfield, Liana Fellis of Bangor, and Lindsey Nichols and fiancé Chris of Temple; three grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister, Barbera Dexter of Wilton; his mother-in-law, Jean Carlow of Strong; and 10 nieces and 4 nephews.

Victor’s family is eternally grateful for the support and care of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, especially to Hailey, Bailey, Donna, Mikayla, and Judy. The family would like to extend greater appreciation to Serena and Taryn for their tender care to Victor and to the family.

A celebration of life will be held at Webster Hall in Kingfield on Saturday April 20 at 1 p.m. Graveside services will announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations and gifts of appreciation can be sent to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice in Victor’s memory.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where photos, memories and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.