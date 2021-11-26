Viola R. Becker (1926-2021)

LIVERMORE – Viola R. Becker reached the end of her wonderful life and passed away peacefully at home on November 20, 2021, at the age 95 in Livermore, Maine.

Viola was born on March 30, 1926, in Hillman, Michigan to Charlotte and Frederick Bahrke.

Viola met Wallace Becker on a train into Detroit Michigan, where their love story began, and Wally knew she was the love of his life and they fell in love. Wallace and Viola married in Alpena on Dec. 16, 1944. They had celebrated an amazing 71 years of marriage, at which time Wallace preceded her in 2016.

Viola grew up on an active farm in Royston Mich. where she learned to drive a truck before she was legally of age to drive. After her marriage to Wallace and the move to New Jersey she helped her father-in-law driving his dump truck when he needed help.

Viola had a number of jobs over the years while living in New Jersey, but her favorite was working at the Navesink House in Red Bank, where she planned and cooked for the retired residents, and got to know and became friends with them.

Viola always had a garden where she grew much of the vegetables she cooked and put on our table for dinner and put them up to have later when the growing season had passed. She greatly enjoyed canning her own vegetables from her very own garden every year.

After she and Wally move to Maine in 2003, she became involved with the local Woman’s Club, where she baked and made hand craft items for sale to benefit local charities. She also enjoyed making quilts for her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Viola also enjoyed sending and receiving cards and letters in the mail. She always tried to remember birthdays and holidays, or just to sending a note to say Hello!

Viola and Wally enjoyed camping and fishing and they even traveled across the U.S. in an RV trailer visiting the National Parks, after they retired. They enjoyed spending summers in their RV in Northern Michigan for many years, camping, fishing, bonfires, going to bingo, shopping with her nieces, and great-great nephews, and most of all spending time with her extended family in Michigan, who will miss her terribly.

Viola’s life was full and adventurous, she had a smile that would light up a room, she was a very talented woman of many different talents and she has passed many traits on to her family, but those of us who were Blessed to be touched by her, understand that her existence and the imprint she left on our hearts exceed the quantity of time that she spent here during her incredible 95 years of life.

Viola is survived by her children Danny Becker and wife Joan, Charlotte McKennon and husband Thomas, Kevin Becker and “Ollie” the family beloved dog, Wanda Kobischen and husband Eric, seven grandchildren, Kristin, Tommy, Jason, Justin, Jennifer, Margret, and William, and two great grandchildren, Eliana and Caden.

Viola is now at peace joining her husband Wally, and her parents, also all of her siblings, along with many close family members; we can only imagine the reunited party they must all be having! She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She is forever in our hearts. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com